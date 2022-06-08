Tony Khan Refuses To Comment On MJF’s Promo From Dynamite Last Week

Last week, MJF cut a scathing promo against AEW on Dynamite and begged to be fired. This ended with an f-bomb that caused his mic to be turned off before the show faded to black. Since then, AEW has seemingly cut all ties with him, removing him from videos, ads, social media and their shop. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan refused to comment on the MJF promo, similar to how he wouldn’t comment on his contract status.

He said: “I can’t comment on that part. I would say that it was a great night overall at the Forum, on the aggregate.“