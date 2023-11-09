Tony Khan Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Bring ROH to The CW

– According to a report by Haus of Wrestling, Ring of Honor (ROH) owner Tony Khan turned down an offer from a high-level executive for The CW to bring ROH content to the network. The meeting reportedly happened in June 2022 at the LA Forum.

The deal of Khan’s acquisition of the professional wrestling company officially closed in May 2022. Khan first announced the acquisition of the company in early March of that year.

Per the report, Khan opted not to pursue talks with The CW as a television home for ROH because he didn’t want to entertain any TV broadcast deals for ROH until the AEW TV rights were in play for a new deal as well, which is slated for later in 2024. By that time, Khan will have more options and leverage in the marketplace, so it appears he didn’t want to lock down the ROH TV rights just yet.

The report also notes that Tony Khan found The CW executive he spoke to be “very pleasant” and someone he enjoyed speaking with, but Khan didn’t think it was the right time to make a TV deal for ROH.

As previously reported, WWE recently announced a new broadcast partnership with The CW that will bring the weekly NXT TV show to the network starting in Fall 2024.