Tony Khan Reportedly Went To TNT To Clear Jon Moxley-Spike Angle, MJF Shirt

On the January 15th episode of AEW Dynamite, there was an angle in which the Inner Circle attacked Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho stabbed his eye with a spike from his jacket. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan went to TNT to get their approval for the gimmick. He mentioned that TBS was very upset in 1988 when the Road Warriors did the same to Dusty Rhodes, and Rhodes got in trouble for booking that at the time.

Khan also got TNT’s approval for MJF’s shirt that read “I banged Dallas’ daughter.” MJF and DDP’s step-daughter Lexy Nair are reportedly good friends and she “got a kick out of” the shirt. MJF reportedly got the idea from Greg Valentine wearing the “I broke Wahoo’s leg” shirt in the 1970s Carolinas, as he’s a fan of old-school territories.