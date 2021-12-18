Tony Khan Responds to FOX News Article About Ratings On Social Media

A mainstream article that expressed skepticism about AEW’s ratings was published this week, and so of course Tony Khan responded. FOX News published an opinion piece talking about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ firing Urban Meyer and touching on AEW “cooling off,” which prompted Khan to post to social media.

Khan posted to Twitter with screenshots of ratings numbers from Showbuzz Daily, writing:

”Hey @FoxNews it’s amusing hearing you opining about @AEW ratings considering #AEWDynamite on Wednesday has beaten EVERY single @FoxNews show for 6 straight weeks! Here are the recent charts (including this week) to prove it. See you TONIGHT on @TNTdrama 10pmET/9pmCT” “Thanks @FoxNews, I appreciate that you’ve highlighted @AEW ratings when #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays has beaten EVERY single show on your network for 6 straight weeks. Here are a few more charts, Twitter only let me attach 4 weeks worth to my last tweet! See you TONIGHT #AEWRampage” “Did you know #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays on @TNTdrama has beaten EVERY single show on @FoxNews for 6 straight weeks? Surely @FOXNews knows as they like talking tv ratings; maybe they should focus on their content instead of playing boar on the floor. See you TONIGHT @ #AEWRampage”

