Tony Khan Responds to Criticism From Konnan on His Booking in AEW

– While speaking to the Wrestling Fetish Podcast, AEW President Tony Khan brought up criticism against him by former wrestler Konnan, who has appeared in AEW in he past. Below are some highlights and a clip of Khan’s comments:

Tony Khan on Konnan calling his booking into question: “I’ll give you guys a pullout quote for this, so hopefully you’ll get a lot of interest in this show. I’ve seen Konnan call my booking into question, which I find very amusing, very amusing, Konnan. If I recall, the biggest money angle you had that entire year, I booked. I put that entire Lucha Brothers/Young Bucks program together, and sentt the whole outline to you. I still have it on my phone. And that was your biggest money angle in 2019 and your biggest TV show. So, if I don’t know what I’m doing, I don’t know if you do either.”

His thoughts on Konnan: “That being said, I like Konnan, and I would have never said anything like that if he hadn’t said something like that about me. But I like working with AAA. I like working with Konnan. We’ve got champions working here that have worked with them. I have heard Konnan on his show with Disco Inferno say some stuff about, but our working relationship has always been very good, so I thought what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

