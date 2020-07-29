Tony Khan Responds to FTR Not Being Ranked: ‘You Each Need to Sign Your Contracts’

– As previously reported, AEW released the company’s official updated rankings before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Absent from the tag team division rankings was the team of FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). After Wheeler commented on the omission via Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan responded and explained why the team wasn’t ranekd.

Initially, Wheeler commented, “Hello? Anyone there?” Tony Khan then responded, “As I’ve told your attorney, you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5.” Last month, during an interview on Jim Cornette’s podcast, FTR claimed that they were on a “handshake deal” with AEW and were not signed to a long-term contract. It appears here that Tony Khan is reinforcing or trying to perpetuate that idea with this latest tweet.

Dax Harwood later commented in response to Tony Khan, “Mr. Kahn dropping personal information on twitter. We’ll make our decision today.” Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler added, “We told you what we want. Check off the checklist and we’re ready.”

AEW Dynamite is set for later tonight on TNT. As of now, FTR are not scheduled to be in action on tonight’s show.

