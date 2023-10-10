Tony Khan Reveals When Adam Copeland Reached Out to AEW

– During an appearance on today’s Maggie & Perloff, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan revealed when Adam Copeland reached out to AEW. According to Khan, Copeland reached out to AEW shortly after AEW Dynamite Grand Slam III. Khan said on Copeland (via Fightful), “Not long after AEW Grand Slam, we had Adam Copeland reach out, he was out of contract. He is one of the most popular and one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. To have Adam Copeland in AEW is a huge deal for us.”

Meanwhile, Copeland makes his AEW in-ring debut later tonight on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Copeland will face Luchasaurus in a one-on-one contest. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. The first hour hour will be commercial free. Also, a free Buy-In show will stream live across AEW’s social channels at 7:30 pm ESt.