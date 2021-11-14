Tony Khan Reveals AEW Had Planned the Company’s First Four Champions All in Advance

– At last night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 event, Hangman Page fulfilled his destiny and beat Kenny Omega to capture the AEW World Championship. It fulfilled a two-and-a-half-plus year story arc as Hangman won the first Casino Battle Royale at the debut AEW event Double or Nothing in May 2019. According to company president Tony Khan, he had planned out the first four men who became AEW World champion all in advance.

Speaking in the post-show media scrum for Full Gear, Khan discussed the booking of AEW’s first four world champions and how this was the plan from the beginning. Below are some highlights from the scrum (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on AEW setting up their first four champions long-term: “Chris Jericho. And then Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. No, honestly, and if you look back, they all set up. Chris wrestled Kenny and then it built to Kenny coming back later to wrestle for the title, teaming with Hangman. Hangman also wrestled Chris. Then it built to Chris and Jon. Jon won the title and while that was happening, Kenny and Hangman had their partnership, their story, and Jon made all those great defenses through the pandemic and was such a great pandemic champion. Last winter we did Kenny versus Hangman at this event, which was a very different thing, it wasn’t at this great arena with over 10,000 fans packed in this awesome arena. We were in a great venue at Daily’s Place and it felt like a big PPV.”

Khan on how Hangman’s win comes full circle and how this all planned in advance: “Last year, Kenny and Hangman had that great match in the Eliminator final and then we came full circle to this and I think it all made sense. Kenny won the title and had an amazing reign. He was close to one year as champion, and it was a question, ‘Is Kenny going to make it to one year as champion or is Hangman going to be crowned tonight?’ People clearly wanted to see Hangman be crowned, but when Bryan Danielson won the Eliminator Tournament, you had to ask yourself, ‘Are Kenny and Bryan Danielson going to wrestle again?’ I know everybody was thinking in the back of their heads that there has to be a chance. Even when Bryan Danielson won, I knew it was going to make you all think, ‘Wait a second,’ and it clearly did based on the reaction I’m getting in the room. Yeah, these things are all pretty well thought out in advance, so yeah, the first four I would have told you all in advance would be Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.”

AEW Full Gear 2021 was held at the Target Center last night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view and Bleacher Report Live.