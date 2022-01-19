Tony Khan Reveals AEW Reached 41 Million Viewers Globally in 2021

– Speaking to the Vegas Film Critic, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW’s success in 2021, the company reaching over 41 million viewers around the world last year, the company’s top stars and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Sting still being a top star who hooks people in: “Sting is one of the big stars, still, that hooks people in. And it’s very fitting now that Sting will be, not just on TNT, but TBS. And Sting represents such an important part of traditional wrestling. Sting on TNT and TBS, his matches being announced by Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone, it fits like a glove. And we’ve also brought back so many of the free-agent stars in wrestling, whether it’s CM Punk and Bryan Danielson or some of the top women’s stars in wrestling. And now we have really, I think the best roster anybody’s got. It didn’t happen overnight, and we started with a roster of great wrestlers who have proven themselves around the world.”

Khan on other top stars for AEW and over 41 million people watching AEW last year: “Chris Jericho was a flagship star for us. A big moment was when Jon Moxley was out in Las Vegas. He was a legendary wrestler himself who came over and gave us a lot of credibility. Since then the roster has gotten bigger and better. We have the youngest audience, the best young wrestlers, and over 41 million people around the world watched AEW last year. Now to be able to bring Dynamite to TBS on Wednesdays and bring Rampage every Friday to TNT, it’s a dream come true as a fan.”

Tony Khan on the move to TBS: “April 14th was the first time AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite ever ranked as the number one show. Ever since then, we have had a number of them, and now moving Wednesday Nights to TBS we keep that great audience. Again, a huge network, but it’s a different network with TBS. New fans, but still keeping that presence every Friday on TNT.”