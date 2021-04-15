Tony Khan Reveals He Will Be At Impact Wrestling Rebellion

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Tony Khan revealed that he will be going to Nashville to attend Impact Wrestling Rebellion on April 25. The main event will see AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title for title match.

He said: “I’m going to be coming up to Nashville to maintain order next weekend at [IMPACT Rebellion], that you moved at my suggestion [Laughs]. I’m going to go to UFC with my good friend Dana and then I’ll come to [Rebellion] and make sure that no funny business goes on in this title match. I’m going to bring my own referee, Aubrey (Edwards).”