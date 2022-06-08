Tony Khan Reveals How Many PPV Buys AEW Double or Nothing Got

During an interview with News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, FL, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that this year’s Double or Nothing PPV brought in 155,000 buys. That would put it ahead of last year’s Double or Nothing, which had between 134,000 and 140,000 buys.

However, it would be below what the last show, AEW Revolution, had. That event had between 165,000 and 170,000 buys.

Khan said: “It was great to go back to the city where it all began for us. Three years later we came back and we have kept growing our audience. Every event has had year-over-year growth. We have a great group of wrestlers that have had so many amazing matches. There’s so much more to come.”