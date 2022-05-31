Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):

“I guess I’ll keep using it, you guys are costing me several thousand dollars a week. It adds up to like $150,000 a year, it’s crazy. It’s great, I thought I’d save $3000 a week, but tonight at the pay-per-view, I thought it was great.”

Jade Cargill has also renamed the entrance style: “We can call it the ‘Money Lift’ if we’re going to call it something”