– During a recent interview with Q101, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW All In Texas, and Hangman Page dethroning Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in the main event. Khan revealed that he planned out the title change “a long time ago.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on how far back he knew Hangman Page would beat Jon Moxley for the title: “A long time ago. A long time ago. Certainly for a long time, All In has been building to be the culmination of everything that’s happened in the past year since All In technically was 11 months, when we saw Bryan Danielson win the AEW World Championship and then surprisingly here in Chicago, Jon Moxley betrayed him setting up their match and Jon Moxley taking out Bryan Danielson, putting him out of the sport for the past almost a full year, and Jon Moxley reigned with the championship for about nine months.”

On Jon Moxley’s title run: “Across pro wrestling, Jon Moxley was absolutely a dominant world champion. Beat down every challenger he faced, and along the way, certainly… Hangman Page had stood very tall against him. Hangman Page had been involved in a rivalry with Jay White, who’s been out injured. Jay White’s somebody who’s really important to AEW, who we hope gets well soon, who certainly is a big part of our plans also, and that certainly did change things in AEW in a major way when Jay White gets injured. So things happened along the way that changed the flow. But certainly Hangman Page… Hangman was always the guy.”

Hangman Page beat Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match in the main event of AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field. It marks Hangman’s second reign as AEW World Champion.