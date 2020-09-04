Tony Khan Reveals That Daily’s Place Is Operating At Fifteen Percent Capacity

It seems AEW is letting a slightly larger amount of fans into Daily’s Place for their events than they had been. AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that the venue was now operating at 15% capacity. It had been at 10% but Khan said that they could open up a little more if COVID-19 protocols were followed and there were no issues. It seems that is the case now.

He wrote: “Thanks to a great team, we’re operating at up to 15% capacity with outdoor physically-distanced seat pods for fans in protective masks starting Saturday on PPV at All Out! The live show sold out, but I hope you’ll consider giving us a shot at your business & please join us on PPV. Although All Out sold out, if you’re ok sitting outdoors with your group at a safe distance from the rest of the fans & if you’d please wear a protective mask, we’d love to see you at #AEWDynamite Wednesday! Tickets on-sale tomorrow, I promise great wrestling matches + surprises.”

