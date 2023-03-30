Tony Khan Reveals Updated HonorClub Subscriber Count

Tony Khan has provided an updated subscriber count for ROH HonorClub. The AEW and ROH boss took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that the subscription service, which airs ROH TV, has “about 15,000 subscribers” currently.

That number is the highest count in the service’s history, and Fightful notes that during the ROH Supercard of Honor media call that the service rebuilt those numbers from zero as they had voided old subscriptions. The number is up from 12,000 following AEW Revolution.