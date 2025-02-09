Tony Khan Reveals His Updated Mount Rushmore of Wrestlers

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Brice Butler, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers list, which seems to have been slightly tweaked from what it was previously.

Tony Khan said on his wrestling Mount Rushmore (via Fightful), “I would say the undefeated AEW World [Tag Team] Champion who retired last year at Revolution, Sting, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and Bret Hart.”

Khan’s previous Mount Rushmore of wrestlers list included Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.