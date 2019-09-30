wrestling / News
Tony Khan Reveals When He Began Working on AEW
– In a new tweet, Tony Khan revealed that his work on AEW has been going on for longer than people might think. Khan replied to a tweet by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Howard Thurston calling out the Wall Street Journal for an article posted today which said that Khan began the project after All In in September of last year.
When Howard pointed out that the article was inaccurate and the company began “months before” All In, Khan replied and said that he told them that he started on the project back on April 6th of 2018.
AEW debuts on TNT on Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT.
I explained that to them pretty clearly in the interview, to be fair. I officially started on the project that became AEW on April 6, 2018 when I saw my friend Kevin Reilly at a party in Beverly Hills & said that I was interested in creating a wrestling league + working together.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2019
