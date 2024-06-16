Tony Khan Reverses The Acclaimed’s Fine From The Young Bucks on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, The Acclaimed came out to protest the fine given to Anthony Bowens by the Young Bucks. They were then interrupted by Brandon Cutler, who was himself interrupted by Christopher Daniels. Daniels, on behalf of Tony Khan reversed the fine and gave the team back their money. He then assaulted Cutler.

The Acclaimed will face the Bucks on Wednesday’s Dynamite in a title eliminator match.