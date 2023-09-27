Tony Khan Says He’s Open To Rob Van Dam Returning to AEW

During the media call for AEW WrestleDream (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Rob Van Dam’s appearances for the company and said he’s open to a return down the line. RVD’s most recent appearance was last Saturday’s Collision, where he teamed up with HOOK.

Khan said: “RVD was a great part of it, the Michigan fans were very excited to see him, and he got a great reaction from a live arena, and the show did a great rating,” said Khan. “I think he’s been here on a case-by-case, show-by-show basis. We loved having him, I would certainly be very open to Rob returning in the very near future. As we said when I saw him this past weekend, he’s doing a great job and we’d love to have him back. Great to have Rob here anytime when he’s available to do it and anytime it makes sense for everyone.“