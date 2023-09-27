wrestling / News

Tony Khan Says He’s Open To Rob Van Dam Returning to AEW

September 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Rob Van Dam Image Credit: AEW

During the media call for AEW WrestleDream (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Rob Van Dam’s appearances for the company and said he’s open to a return down the line. RVD’s most recent appearance was last Saturday’s Collision, where he teamed up with HOOK.

Khan said: “RVD was a great part of it, the Michigan fans were very excited to see him, and he got a great reaction from a live arena, and the show did a great rating,” said Khan. “I think he’s been here on a case-by-case, show-by-show basis. We loved having him, I would certainly be very open to Rob returning in the very near future. As we said when I saw him this past weekend, he’s doing a great job and we’d love to have him back. Great to have Rob here anytime when he’s available to do it and anytime it makes sense for everyone.

