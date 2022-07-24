Tony Khan Says ROH Death Before Dishonor Topped Supercard Of Honor in PPV Buys

ROH Death Before Dishonor had a big jump in PPV buys from April’s Supercard in Honor, according to Tony Khan. During the media scrum that followed last night’s show, Tony Khan revealed that the the initial estimate for the show was approaching the range of 25,000 PPV buys.

“I know for sure that it is going to be one of the three biggest pay-per-views in the over 20 year history of Ring of Honor, even higher than Supercard of Honor, which was already one of the three biggest,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Now our two that we’ve done are two of the four biggest of all time along with Supercard at Madison Square Garden and All In. This is also in the top four attendance and is the highest attendance ever for a Ring of Honor show that is not at WrestleMania week.”

For comparison’s sake, Dave Meltzer noted on this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Supercard of Honor is estimated to be around 15,000 buys, but is likely to rise by 5% to 10% in final numbers.