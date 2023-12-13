Tony Khan Says Airing ROH Final Battle On HonorClub Has Boosted Subscribers

ROH Final Battle will air on HonorClub this Friday, and Tony Khan says that the move has helped them gain a number of new subscribers to the service. The show will air exclusively on the subscription service, and Khan noted during the media call promoting the PPV that it’s been a “big win” for them as an experiment.

“This has been tremendously successful in terms of gaining new subscribers,” Khan said (per Fightful). “As an experiment, I think it’s been a big win. Coming up on Worlds End, I think it made sense for the timing of this event, at least as it stands right now, but we’ve had great returns on ROH pay-per-views. There is definitely a market for it. When we’ve put on these events, we’ve seen big box office returns. It’s been a great part of the investment. When you look at the revenues off of the pay-per-views, they are the biggest revenues ROH has ever done on pay-per-view.”

He continued, “If we do decide to go back to or stay with that model long-term, it’ll be because we’ve had a lot of success as promoters with AEW and now ROH at selling pay-per-views. This is putting some folks on Watch ROH, the HonorClub product. We’ve been able to drive more subscribers in recent weeks, and expect to have another big week for subscribers with Final Battle as we’ve seen an increase on the run up to the event. We have a lot of options for how we want to disseminate the content going forward for streaming vs. pay-per-view or whatever combination. This has definitely been a successful experiment to grow Watch ROH.”