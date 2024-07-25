Tony Khan Says ROH Is Part Of His Conversations With Warner Bros. Discovery

Tony Khan says that Ring of Honor has been part of his media rights negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery. Khan weighed in on the promotion’s media rights status during the ROH Death Before Dishonor media call while discussing his conversations with WBD in regard to AEW, noting that ROH has “come up” in the conversations.

“Yes, I have had good conversations with Warner Brothers Discovery and Ring of Honor has come up in these conversations, which is exciting,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a great time in the wrestling business and AEW and ROH, also, with AEW negotiating a major media rights package and having these in-depth and exciting conversations that we’re having right now with Warner Brothers Discovery.”

He continued, “It’s tremendous for ROH to be involved in this. It’s something we have discussed. It’s a great brand. We produce great content weekly and the pay-per-view shows, as well as a great library of historical content and trademarks and IP opporutnities. It’s an active conversation now and Ring of Honor is part of the bigger AEW discussions that we’re having.”

ROH TV and the company’s PPVs currently air on HonorClub. Death Before Dishonor airs live tomorrow night.