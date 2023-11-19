Tony Khan Says Ronda Rousey Isn’t Signed To AEW, Talks Rousey’s ROH Appearance

Ronda Rousey made her ROH debut at Friday’s TV taping and Tony Khan has confirmed she’s not signed, but he’d love to have her back. Rosey teamed with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz at the taping, and Khan addressed Rousey’s status with AEW at the post-Full Gear media call.

“She is not signed, but we had a great conversation,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the match, and I had spoken to them and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest and then have the story come to Ring of Honor where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that.”

He continued, “I thought it would be great to see that tag team against two of the Horsewomen, Marina and Ronda Rousey. Ronda was happy to come here, she was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match. We would love to have her back some time, it was really fun, her being out here. She’s a local and lives nearby and that helped make it possible. Anytime it’s convenient, we would love to have her back.”