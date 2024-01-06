Tony Khan on Rumors of WWE Talking to WBD: ‘It’s Part of Sports’

In an interview with New4Jax (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about the rumors that WWE has been talking to Warner Bros. Discovery about media rights for RAW. WBD is currently the home of AEW programming, although that deal expires at the end of the year.

Khan said: “It’s part of sports. I think everybody discusses contracts and free agency and things of that nature. I think everybody is aware that everybody is going to be talking to everybody in media this coming year. There will be certainly a lot of opportunities. We’ve had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery and continue to produce great ratings. We’ll be in a very good position next year.”