Tony Khan Opens Up On Possibly Running ROH Shows During WrestleMania Week In The Future

Tony Khan spoke to the media following ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, and one of the topics he discussed was possibly running ROH shows during WrestleMania week in the future. Here’s what Khan had to say about the idea (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on possibly running ROH shows during WrestleMania week in the future: “I think we can draw without coming here [WrestleMania weekend], but on the other hand, it’s a tradition for fans who do come here. To be honest, I never looked at it like that. Maybe I should come…I always said AEW was never going to come do this and I’ve stuck to that. I never said Ring of Honor would never come and do it and we’ve done it once. Maybe I should do it and I’ll get the hell out of town on Friday night, but that also gives them a year to counter-program and come up with some bullshit thing to do to me.”

On possibly running ROH shows in conjunction with AEW’s four yearly pay-per-views: “That could be cool too. I never thought about that, but it’s a hell of an idea. The only thing is, we do the Fan Fest on Saturday. To do, Rampage the Fan Fest, possibly Ring of Honor, and this is all depending on…I have a TV contract and I have to run things by WarnerMedia and do things the right way, but it’s a hell of an idea. It’s creative but it’s a lot on the weekend. It’s something to think about.”