Tony Khan Says Sabu’s AEW Appearance Is Likely a One-Off

Sabu made his AEW debut at last night’s episode of Dynamite, and Tony Khan says it’s likely a one-off appearance. During Thursday’s media call promoting Double or Nothing, Khan talked about Sabu’s appearance and whether it will be a continuing thing.

“I think it will likely be a one-off appearance,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “A lot of fans were excited to see Sabu. I don’t think he’s going to be somebody regularly stepping into the ring to compete, but under the right circumstances he could come back and make other guest appearances, I think it was overall very positively received.”

Sabu will be making at least one more appearance at Double or Nothing as the special guest enforcer in the Unsanctioned Match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole.