Tony Khan Says Sabu ‘Changed Wrestling’, Notes He’s Been A Fan Since He Was 10

In an interview with the Toronto Sun (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the passing of Sabu and said that he’s been a fan of the ECW legend since Khan was ten years old. Sabu made a brief appearance in AEW two years ago, getting involved in the Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho feud. He passed away earlier this month.

Khan said: “I agree that he changed wrestling. I’ve been a big fan of Sabu since I was 10 years old and followed his career. I first saw him in magazines, I’m very sorry to his family and very sorry to all of his close friends. I got to work with him recently. Sabu came in and was involved in AEW and worked with us, and we really liked having him. I was a big fan of Sabu and I mentioned that to him. I didn’t get to know him as much as I would’ve liked, but I was a big, big fan of Sabu. [I] Went to the ECW Arena and saw him wrestle RVD in a stretcher match in the ECW Arena. Also saw him against Chris Jericho in Chris Jericho’s second to last match in ECW that same weekend. Certainly, it was a special thing to see him and something that I was especially excited about at that time, then I was 13 years old.“