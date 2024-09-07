Tony Khan Says It’s ‘Safe To Say’ AEW Will Stay on TBS & TNT

Tony Khan said at the AEW Collision and Rampage taping that it’s “safe to say” that AEW will stay on TBS and TNT. Khan appeared in front of the live audience at the taping, as you can see below, and alluded to the company’s future on Warner Bros. Discovery’s networks amid their media rights negotiations.

“I think it’s safe to say — there’s a good chance to say here in Chicago,” Khan began. “I feel pretty good to say. AEW on TBS and TNT, I think is here to stay.”

Khan did not specify further on the matter. AEW has been in talks on their TV deal, and Khan has alluded to positive developments without revealing when a deal may be announced.