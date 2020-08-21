Tony Khan Said To Be Against DQ Finishes and False Advertising In AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President Tony Khan recently gave a few details about his philosophy regarding certain things in wrestling that he didn’t want in AEW.

The first is disqualifications. He wanted AEW’s audience to believe they are going to get real finishes to matches, even if there is outside interference. He wants the matches to have winners and losers, with only the occasional draw. He said that while they may do a disqualification at some point, it would be ‘extremely rare’.

The second is false advertising. A good example is when Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage was set for night two of AEW Fyter Fest, but then moved to the Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite. At the time, Moxley chose to stay home because his wife, Renee Young, had tested positive for COVID-19. He wanted to take care of her and prevent possibly spreading the virus to those in AEW if he was also sick. However instead of not mentioning it and just moving the match to another date, the decision was made to explain that Moxley wouldn’t be at the show and say why.

This is because Khan wants to treat his audience fairly with the hope that it will help AEW in the long run.