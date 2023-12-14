Tony Khan Looks Back at Samoa Joe’s ROH TV Title Run

During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle (via Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the ROH TV title reign of Samoa Joe and why it was a good idea to have him relinquish the belt. Joe gave up the title after surpassing the record for the longest reign in history, and moved onto the AEW World title picture.

Khan said: “The TV Title has been such a consistent focus on the TV show and Samoa Joe has defended it many times. Given the nature of a TV Title, it will be good to have a champion who will participate consistently on ROH TV and be a fighting champion. Samoa Joe has been such an incredible champion, was the longest-reigning champion of all time, and made such an incredible list of defenses. If you look back at all the great wrestlers Samoa Joe fought for the ROH TV Title in the over one-year reign, it was incredible. I also think now, with AEW, Samoa Joe has become a huge focus of AEW promotional consideration, and definitely for Samoa Joe, I do think it made a lot of sense for him to be a focus because he’s such a huge star for AEW, there are a lot of commercial benefits to have a huge star of Samoa Joe’s stature on AEW television every week. It felt like as big as Samoa Joe’s presence on AEW has become, it had become challenging for him to defend the championship. Relinquishing it, at that point, did make some sense. To him, personally, it made sense, because he had accomplished everything he had set out to. He became the longest-reigning, most dominant champion and set his sights on a new goal, which is for AEW Worlds End.“