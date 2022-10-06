Tony Khan Says Saraya’s In-Ring Status Will Be Addressed, Talks FTR Not Working Tag Matches

Tony Khan promises that Saraya’s in-ring status for AEW will be addressed at some point and discussed FTR not competing in many tag matches lately. The AEW president spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On a possible update regarding Saraya’s in-ring status:“I will, at some point, for sure address that and I think we’ll find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW, but that’s not really something I could answer here. But I think keep watching Dynamite tonight, Rampage on Fridays and you’re going to find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW.”

On having Saraya in AEW thus far: “It’s been tremendous. She’s awesome. She’s a huge star and she’s got a great mind for wrestling and she’s already had some really cool ideas and she also has such a great presence and her star power is going to be a real positive for us this year and going forward in future years.”

On FTR not being in tag matches on Dynamite since May: “FTR have wrestled at singles. They have had some trios and, of course, have had a number of pay-per-view matches in that time, both in Ring of Honor and in AEW. But I think we could look to see them in tag action and maybe defending some of those tag team titles that they hold. They hold three different tag team championships in companies that we all have affiliations with, across Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA. And certainly, I’ve been instrumental in organizing their bookings overseas and with Ring of Honor, where I also do the bookings.”