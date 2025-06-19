– During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW’s growth in 2025, noting how AEW started simulcasting their programming this year on Max. He also stated how 2025 feels like the best year AEW has ever had. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on not planning on getting involved in the ring again: “I really don’t want to get into the ring and I like to think of myself as the commissioner is more of a device. One time I was attacked and I am very lucky to be sitting here with you right now Brian. One year ago, I survived the deadliest move in pro wrestling, the spike piledriver … I don’t want to necessarily get into the ring, my one time I got tricked and attacked in the ring is enough to keep me out for life.”

On AEW’s audience across TBS, TNT, and Max: “We have a huge audience. We’ve got a great partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery … this is the first year of the simulcast, so now the show every Wednesday night it’s simulcast TBS and Max, every Saturday night, TNT and Max, so the company keeps growing, expanding, we have a huge audience. AEW’s on in over 150 countries worldwide, millions of people watch the show every week all over the planet.”

On realizing there was an opportunity to launch a challenger brand in 2018: “In 2018, I was looking at the pro wrestling landscape and I realized there was a real opportunity to launch a challenger brand in this business … we’re having a really great year, it feels like 2025 is in a lot of ways the best year we’ve had.”

On growing AEW’s business with their programming being simulcast on Max: “We grew the business so much with the simulcast, we brought in new audience with Max and streaming but also we’ve been able to grow our cable audience year-over-year … a lot of people thought when you start simulcasting AEW on Wednesday nights and Saturday nights, oh okay well a lot of people they’re still going to watch the show, but people are going to migrate to streaming. Well actually, our cable audience when we started simulcasting went up and we have a great audience on Max streaming every week too.”

As noted, AEW and WBD signed a new multi-year deal, reportedly valued at $185 million annually, for the promotion’s media rights with Dynamite & Collision airing on TBS and TNT respectively, while also simulcasting on Max in the US, which began earlier this year.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be splitting into two public companies later next year, separating WBD into a streaming and studios venture, featuring Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max, and a global networks company, which will host the TV networks, including CNN, TNT, TBS, and Discovery.