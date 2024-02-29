– During a media call for this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2024 event, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan discussed the opportunity AEW has with the company’s upcoming media rights. Khan said all of AEW’s TV programs (Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision) will be receiving “huge” increases in their broadcast rights fees. Tony Khan said on the subject of AEW broadcast rights (via Fightful):

“The biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure. Going into that and having that confidence, I think ’25 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come and establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.”

AEW’s current broadcast deal with Warner Bros. Discovery expires later this year. Details on the next broadcast deals for AEW have not yet been revealed. AEW Revolution 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, March 3. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.