Tony Khan Says Adam Cole Scared Him During Wednesday Night War

During a post-All Out media scrum (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the arrival of Adam Cole in AEW and noted that Cole scared him during the Wednesday Night War.

He said: “I’d just like to say a statement, which is that, the Wednesday Night War is over and in the demo, I believe, out of 75 episodes, we went 74-1. [Adam Cole] is the one in 74-1. When there was a Wednesday Night War, this is the man that used to strike fear into my heart every Wednesday. This guy scared the shit out of me every Wednesday. There is nobody I would rather have here and it means the world that he came.”