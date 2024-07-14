– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke SportsGrid and shared his thoughts on the recently injured AEW star Adam Copeland. Copeland was forced to relinquish the title after suffering a broken leg during his match at AEW Double or Nothing earlier in May. Khan expressed his opinion that Copeland was having the best matches of his career in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Adam Copeland: “[Copeland] was the TNT Champion, the face of our other network. He arguably has been on the greatest run of his entire legendary career, which is really saying something because he’s had so many great matches, so many great runs.”

On Copeland’s run in AEW: “What he’s been doing in AEW is some of the best stuff. I’m really proud of that. He was on this amazing run. Unfortunately, he got injured, and he had to vacate the TNT title, but we’ve had so many great free agents come in just in the past year.”

Copeland is currently recovering from his leg break, and he underwent surgery to repair the issue. It’s unknown when the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer will be ready to return to the ring.