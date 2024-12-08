– During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW All In Texas and how tickets are doing right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on AEW All In Texas: “All In, the big stadium show, the first time anybody in America since the 90s has attempted to do a stadium show in America, [no] other wrestling company, any alternative wrestling company has tried this. It hasn’t been tried in a long time I think probably since WCW ran the Georgia Dome I believe. I think it’s going to be a great success for us.”

On selling over a million dollars in tickets: “The [general] tickets go on sale on Monday. The pre-sale is open now, so you can look for the code, get into the pre-sale, try to beat the rush on Monday and be a part of this pre-sale that’s open now. We’ve already sold over a million dollars’ worth of tickets for All In and those VIP packages went greatly.”

AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025. The event will be held at the Globe Life Field in Alrington, Texas. It will broadcast live on pay-per-view.