wrestling / News

Tony Khan Says AEW All Out Was AEW’s Most Watched PPV Ever, Thanks Fans

September 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans of the company and revealed that All Out was their most watched PPV ever.

He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who’s ordered #AEWAllOut & made it the most watched @AEW PPV ever! Thank you everyone who attended the show! If you haven’t seen it, please consider ordering the ppv; it’s ignited the passion of wrestling fans worldwide! Thank you all for making it possible!

Was AEW All Out 2021 one of the best PPVs in wrestling history? 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the reaction to the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading