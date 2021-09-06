wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW All Out Was AEW’s Most Watched PPV Ever, Thanks Fans
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans of the company and revealed that All Out was their most watched PPV ever.
He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who’s ordered #AEWAllOut & made it the most watched @AEW PPV ever! Thank you everyone who attended the show! If you haven’t seen it, please consider ordering the ppv; it’s ignited the passion of wrestling fans worldwide! Thank you all for making it possible!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2021
Was AEW All Out 2021 one of the best PPVs in wrestling history? 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the reaction to the show.
