wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW Banned Move List Aren’t Crazy Changes
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, AEW’s Tony Khan addressed the recently surfaced memo on the banned move list that was distributed in AEW. Tony Khan stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):
“Yes, I want to have a great pro wrestling company, a hard-hitting pro wrestling company. Those aren’t really crazy changes. It’s nothing that’s going to change the show. It’s really more guidelines for the referees than anything else, and it’s good stuff for the wrestlers to know.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why WBD Is In Favor Of AEW Expanding PPV Schedule, Talks Company’s Growth
- New Details On Don Callis Altercation At AAA Triplemania Press Conference
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments