Tony Khan Says AEW Banned Move List Aren’t Crazy Changes

– During a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, AEW’s Tony Khan addressed the recently surfaced memo on the banned move list that was distributed in AEW. Tony Khan stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Yes, I want to have a great pro wrestling company, a hard-hitting pro wrestling company. Those aren’t really crazy changes. It’s nothing that’s going to change the show. It’s really more guidelines for the referees than anything else, and it’s good stuff for the wrestlers to know.”