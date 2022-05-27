Tony Khan Says AEW Double or Nothing Has Company’s Biggest Audience Ever

Fightful reports that during a media call yesterday to promote AEW Double or Nothing, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that the show brought in $1.1 million for the company already and it is their biggest audience ever.

He said: “This is the biggest live attendance we’ve ever had. It’s a great barometer in pro wrestling. The live fans in the arena set the pace for fans all over the world. Obviously, with their reactions in the arena to people they see in the ring, but also how they spend their money and how they make their presence felt at the show. For us to set our attendance record already with well over a million dollars, I think over $1.1 million in tickets sold to Sunday’s pay-per-view, that is an amazing milestone for us and I also believe it’s indicative of huge interest in Double or Nothing 2022.“