wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW Has Been Negotiating With WarnerMedia For Streaming Deal
In an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin’ (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan said that AEW has been talking with WarnerMedia about a potential streaming deal and have been building up their library for that purpose.
He said: “I’m talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering. I think there are great opportunities. I work with one of the biggest media companies in the world and they have a lot of great ideas. Hopefully, we can make a solution for the fans. Believe me, I get asked that question every day. I’m trying to build the library up. We’ve done over 100 episodes of Dynamite, pay-per-views, streaming specials, I have something nobody has ever seen before with The House Always Wins, a pay-per-view level card. It’s something I’ve been saving and it’s a great show nobody has ever seen. It’s going to be available.“
