Tony Khan Says AEW Has the ‘Youngest Skewing Audience’ Out of All TV Sports Programming

– As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast recently and discussed the company’s business. During the interview, Khan discussed the progress of AEW’s viewership and audience. During the interview, Khan claimed that AEW has the “youngest skewing audience” of all sports programming on TV. He also stated that AEW has a more “affluent fanbase than other wrestling organizations.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Tony Khan on AEW’s audience: “Well, it’s the youngest skewing audience of all sports programming on all of television. There have been more weeks than not in the past several months where we’ve beaten every major sporting event in terms of having the youngest skewing audience. Our Wednesday night show and our Friday night show have both been rated as the number one show on cable in the 18-49 demographic.”

Khan on the affluence of AEW’s fanbase: “We have a more affluent fanbase than other wrestling organizations, but really, people from all kinds of backgrounds. They are more likely to be a college educated audience. They’re a very attractive audience to an advertising base — particularly, with the age demographic that they add. Having such a young, engaged, audience is really important for us, and it’s also a very consistent audience. This year, so many times, we’ve been the number one show on cable and you can really count on our fans to come and watch the show every Wednesday night.”