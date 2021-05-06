Tony Khan Says AEW Likely Won’t Use Intermission During PPV Events

During the April 14 episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan suggested that AEW PPVs could have intermissions in the future.

He said at the time: ““We have great and we could do that. Also, a [countdown] clock. If you watch the Road To or the countdown, you might’ve seen them, but that’s even better. They are part of the pay-per-view, putting some up. I think it’s a good idea. If [Busted Open hosts Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca] like it, that makes me feel a little better. Maybe it’s a good idea. If the fans like it, then maybe it’s a good idea.”

Fightful reports that Khan returned to the show this week and said that it may not happen after all, due to a mixed response.

He said: “I don’t know if I’m going to do the intermission. I’ve gotten really mixed [reviews]…I might do long packages in the show and maybe give a timer to when we’re back, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big break in the show. The packages are a big part of the show.“