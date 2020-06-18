wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW Tests For COVID-19 Every Week Before A Taping
A post from sports reporter Jon Alba on Tuesday credited AEW with being thorough with their COVID-19 testing, keeping things safe for performers and staff. A fan asked if that meant AEW was testing every week, and AEW President Tony Khan confirm that this is the case.
Alba wrote: “I will say this, I think @TonyKhan and #AEW deserve a lot of credit for the thoroughness of their coronavirus testing to allow for the safest conditions possible at their tapings.”
The fan replied: “Are they testing every week? I wasn’t sure and don’t want to make in assumption, but I do say I fully agree with your statement!”
Khan responded: “Yes, we test every person who’s in the backstage area or working in or around the ring at the beginning of every week we’re doing a show. Thank you both.”
