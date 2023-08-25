Tony Khan Says AEW Will Earn Over $100 Million In 2023

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the company’s success and revealed that it will gross over $100 million this year. The company has its biggest show ever, All In, this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Here are highlights:

On the financial success of AEW and when he expects to turn a profit: “I typically talk about how I reinvest a lot of money. I have reinvested a lot of the money we gross in this business. Last year, we grossed over $100 million. This year, we’ll gross far more than $100 million – we’ll see where it ends up. But last year was $100 million, this year is going to be a lot more with video game revenue [for AEW Fight Forever, released this summer], Wembley revenue and the addition and [weekly TNT show, launched in June on TNT,] Collision. So our grosses will be far higher this year, and I’ve reinvested much of the money we’ve grossed back into the business. I’m still working off the original investment into the business, but have not had to put in more. And then we are reinvesting money to grow it as an international business. We’ve launched the video game, expanded the TV calendar, expanded the pay-per-view calendar and the merchandising. We have a valuation of, well people have approached me with billion-dollar offers. So the business has grown. I’m not turning over huge cash profits. But as we approach the new media rights renewal, that is really the key not only to weekly profitability and cash flow, but also another large multiplier on top of the business valuation.”

On taking the company public: “I’m not interested in that at this time.”

On how far in advance he plans storylines and shows: “I have long-range ideas and plans for things we can do. I do everything in pencil. On the AEW All Access show on TBS, I gave a look at a matrix that I built with all the different ideas. There are rows and columns for the different stories and where they can intersect and the different dates and how everything progresses. But this changes so often. We’ve had major changes this summer. We lost [former ROH and WWE star] Bryan Danielson with a broken arm, and [former WWE and Dragongate star] Pac has been out with internal injuries. And Jamie Hayter has been out injured. These are three great wrestlers. In the case of Pac and Jamie Hayter, they are great former champions and also British stars I really was hoping would be involved in the Wembley Stadium show. But we have such a deep roster. It’s like when a sports team has an injury and switches people around and brings people in. That’s what we do.

So you can long-range plan, but there’s no perfectly safe plan for pro wrestling where injuries happen all the time and the unexpected happens all the time. So I’ve already had to make a lot of changes this summer from my original plans. Last summer was the most challenging run of injuries we’ve ever had when Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and CM Punk were all injured within four days of each other. And the winter of 2021 was also a very challenging period when a lot of people were out when Chris Jericho had a blood clot and Kenny Omega had all these injuries and was out for nearly a year with those. So those are all times where there were major, major changes to plans. In particular, when there’s more than one person missing, it can necessitate huge changes. So I have ideas for things, and then I’m just hoping things go well. And sometimes we’ll change everything because things went so incredibly well and we say: “We need to keep this going or extend this or change the way we were approaching this.” So there’s a variety of reasons why I want to do everything in pencil, but make a lot of changes largely by necessity. A business that is so physically demanding, where wrestlers get hurt so often by beating the hell out of each other in these matches, leads to a lot of injuries and that can change plans. But I do think I’ve developed a good reputation for being able to make changes and still put great shows together, even when there are injuries or unexpected occurrences that change the lineup. We got a great track record of delivering awesome events even under challenging circumstances.”

On who he would trust to book a show if he couldn’t: “He hasn’t been around as much lately, because he’s been recovering from an injury. But if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson.”