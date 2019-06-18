wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Eventually Establish Women’s Tag Team Titles
June 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Tony Khan has plans for the women’s division in AEW.
Appearing on the Steve Austin Show, Tony Khan revealed that, at some point, AEW will have Women’s Tag Team Titles.
“We want to focus on a serious main event picture both in the tag team and singles divisions. When we established a women’s singles, eventually we will establish a women’s tag team titles,” said Khan.
As of now, a Women’s Championship has not been established and there are no official women’s tag teams on the roster
In the same podcast, Khan revealed that the men’s tag team division will be a big focus when AEW begins on TNT this fall. You can view his comments on the matter by clicking here.
