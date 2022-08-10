Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Have Two-Day PPV Events

As previously reported, Dustin Rhodes suggested during a panel at Terrificon that AEW could be moving to do two-day PPV events, similar to NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom or WWE’s Wrestlemania. However, in an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that this was not the case and it’s not something they’ve discussed backstage.

He said: “We have these big pay-per-view events and have built up these franchises with Revolution, Double or Nothing, now Forbidden Door, All Out coming up, and to end the year we have Full Gear. It’s really cool, the growth we’ve had on pay-per-view, lots of exciting things happening. I saw a quote about it yesterday [Tuesday], a lot of times in wrestling media, I see stuff get reported by media that would not fly in other sports, unconfirmed and unsubstantiated rumors, but they spread like wildfire on Twitter. That’s bad enough, but I actually saw one from inside the company that I was kind of surprised by because it’s not something we’ve ever really said or business planned or anything. I saw a report that we were talking about doing two-day pay-per-views, and I was like, ‘who said that?’ I looked and it was Dustin! I was like, ‘Why would Dustin say that.’ I love Dustin so much and I was surprised that he said it because it’s not something we seriously internally discussed. At most, at times, I like looking at other business models, at most I’ve said, ‘that’s an interesting business model,’ but far from saying, ‘That’s how I’m taking our stuff’ or ‘that’s what I’m going to do.’ I’m definitely not doing that. Even if I was, and I’m not, I probably wouldn’t want somebody to break that news at a panel. I can honestly say, that’s not what we’re doing anyway. I was surprised by that. For the long-term, foreseeable future, I still see the pay-per-views being the great on-day events we’ve been doing. A lot of people were like, ‘How is that going to work, what is that about?’ Well, it’s not going to work, it’s not about anything. It’s not true.“