Tony Khan Says AEW’s Ratings Have Been Tremendous, Notes Dynamite Regularly Beats NBA

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent interview with GV Wire, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW’s ratings performance in 2024, noting AEW Dynamite’s recently surpassing NBA game coverage on ESPN during the last three out of four weeks. He stated the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think our ratings are tremendous. We’ve beaten the NBA on Wednesday nights three out of the last four weeks. That’s pretty good for a league that’s been around for less than five years. The NBA is a very established league and ESPN is a very established network, so to premier AEW, a league that’s been around for less than five years, and beat the NBA straight up several weeks in a row is pretty powerful.”

