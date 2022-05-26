Tony Khan Says AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery Is ‘Great’

Tony Khan addressed AEW’s relationship with the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery and the feedback they’ve gotten from the company on Thursday. During today’s AEW media call, Khan talked about the new company as their broadcast partner and why the merger is good news for AEW. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why the merger is good news for AEW: “Frankly, since the merger, there are other shows that haven’t got that kind of reception [from Warner Bros. Discovery] and they aren’t shows anymore, they’re not on. We’ve gotten great feedback about how we’re doing and not only are we continuing for a long time to go with TBS and TNT and Warner Brothers Discovery but they’re throwing a party for us and hosting us. You really can’t get more positive than the great feedback that we’ve gotten from Warner Brothers Discovery and I’m so excited about the partnership.

“It’s really great for AEW that they’ve taken this kind of interest in us and it’s all because of the hard work of the wrestlers and staff of AEW and also because of the great wrestling fans who support us on Wednesdays and Friday’s and have given us this chance to not only survive but really thrive and grow going forward with this awesome partner Warner Brothers Discovery.”

On their relationship with the new company: “We’ve gotten great great great feedback that this is going to be a great relationship between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery. Some of the top executives in all of Warner Brothers Discovery are coming to The Forum to attend AEW and hang out with us and get to know us and spend time with us, which I think is incredibly reassuring. To have top people at one of the greatest, now post-merger the largest creator of content in the world and one of the greatest entertainment properties in the world to want to host us and spend time with the wrestlers and staff of AEW and get to know us better, that’s really really cool because they’re incredibly busy.”