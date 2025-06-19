– During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the infamous angle where he was attacked by The Elite just over a year ago on AEW Dynamite in April 2024. Khan discussed the possibility of him stepping into the ring again for such an angle, saying it’s unlikely to happen again.

Khan said on not wanting to get into the ring again (via WrestlingInc.com), “I really don’t want to get into the ring, and I like to think of myself as the commissioner is more of a device.” He continued on The Elite’s previous attack. “One time, I was attacked, and I am very lucky to be sitting here with you right now, Brian. One year ago, I survived the deadliest move in pro wrestling, the spike piledriver.”

According to Tony Khan, that one encounter was enough to keep him away from the ring for life. He continued, “I don’t want to necessarily get into the ring; my one time I got tricked and attacked in the ring is enough to keep me out for life.”

As noted, Khan also spoke about the pending Warner Bros. Discovery split into two entities during the interview, stating that the deal won’t have a negative impact on AEW’s programming, as AEW has a good relationship with both WBD CEO David Zaslav and current CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels. Wiedenfels is set to become the new CEO of the entity featuring WBD’s television networks, including CNN, TNT, TBS, and Discovery.

Since 2024, Tony Khan has been involved in a few on-screen physical segments in AEW, including a notable spot where he was struck with a punch and received a piledriver during a Dynamite appearance. He briefly wore a neck brace in storyline and acknowledged that stepping into the ring was not his preference, noting he did so unwillingly and does not intend to participate in future matches. Beyond these rare moments of in-ring involvement, Khan continues to focus on his off-screen responsibilities, overseeing creative, talent acquisition, and production aspects of AEW and its affiliated promotions.