Tony Khan Says Awesome Kong Has A Full-Time Contract With AEW

As previously noted, Tony Khan held a media scrum after the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, where he gave some details on Awesome Kong’s contract and her role in AEW. Here are highlights, via Fightful:

On Awesome Kong’s role for Dynamite: “She was coaching. The women’s tag [Dark match pitting Dr. Britt Baker & Allie against Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford], she was sitting next to me. She’s great. She’s another full-time employee. She’s an important part of the office and backstage a lot, but you will be seeing her again, but I won’t say when or where.”

On a possible crossover with GLOW: “I’d love to do some stuff together with GLOW. That’d be great. If they’d like to do it, we’d love to do it. If she’d like to do it, I don’t know if she wants to cross streams.”